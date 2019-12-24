CAA Protest: 17-Year-Old Indulekha Abused For Her Query to PM Modi

A girl wearing a burqa and a hijab and holding a placard that read: “Mr Modi, I am Indulekha. Identify me by my dress?”

A non-Muslim, Indulekha made quite a statement in reply to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who said in Jharkhand last week that those behind the anti-Citizenship Amendment Act violence could be identified from their clothes.

She received several congratulatory messages. In fact, influenced by her, on 23 December in Kochi, Sreenath K came dressed in a long black cotton kurta, black dhoti, a kirpan in the kurta's pocket and a multi-coloured skull cap. In his hand, he also held a placard that said, “Identify me by my dress?”

However, Indulekha has also been flooded with trolls and threat messages.