Changed Name, Police Complaints: Curious Case of Indore Dog Lover

The video of a woman from Indore has gone viral on social media over alleged threats to her life for taking care of over 40 street dogs and preventing them from being abducted and killed.

“This is my last video,” says the woman, wearing a mask. “I live in Pipliyan Square, Tilak Nagar, Indore. I shelter stray dogs. The police has been harassing me for 10 months and so are some people around me. I have been going to Tilak Nagar police station to tell them the same. My dog was killed 3 days ago. But I’m being threatened with my life. When I tell the police that there are people following me, they ask me why I live alone. There is no law and order in Indore. It’s impossible to live alone,” she can be heard saying.

The video first appeared on the Facebook profile under the name Sakshi Sharma, on 26 July at 4:46 pm. It was then uploaded on the Instagram account of @tedthestoner and went viral, garnering over 85 lakh views.