Asked To Move Car, Indore Doc Allegedly Gets Female Vegetable Vendor Thrashed
When the vegetable vendor asked the doctor to move his car, he reportedly got her thrashed by his staff.
In a shocking video from Madhya Pradesh (MP) that has now gone viral, a group of men – purportedly led by a doctor – can be seen assaulting a female vegetable vendor, allegedly over a parking dispute, reported NDTV.
Citing reports, NDTV said that the incident took place in Indore's Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday, 13 January, during which the group beat up Dwarka Bai and her son Raju and even overturned their cart of potatoes.
Prior to the scuffle, Dwarka Bai had reportedly asked the doctor to move the car he had parked in front of her potato cart.
Miffed, the doctor – prime suspect in the violence – summoned the staff of his nearby clinic and asked them to beat up the mother and son duo, the report added.
