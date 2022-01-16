ADVERTISEMENT

Asked To Move Car, Indore Doc Allegedly Gets Female Vegetable Vendor Thrashed

When the vegetable vendor asked the doctor to move his car, he reportedly got her thrashed by his staff.

The Quint
Published
India
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Representative Image.&nbsp;</p></div>
i

In a shocking video from Madhya Pradesh (MP) that has now gone viral, a group of men – purportedly led by a doctor – can be seen assaulting a female vegetable vendor, allegedly over a parking dispute, reported NDTV.

Citing reports, NDTV said that the incident took place in Indore's Bhanwarkuan area on Thursday, 13 January, during which the group beat up Dwarka Bai and her son Raju and even overturned their cart of potatoes.

Prior to the scuffle, Dwarka Bai had reportedly asked the doctor to move the car he had parked in front of her potato cart.

Miffed, the doctor – prime suspect in the violence – summoned the staff of his nearby clinic and asked them to beat up the mother and son duo, the report added.

ADVERTISEMENT
Edited By :Tejas Harad
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
500
1800
5000

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT