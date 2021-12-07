Indore Bangle-Seller, Who Was Brutally Beaten by Mob, Gets Bail After 3 Months
Ali had been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a girl in August, following the incident of his assault.
After spending 107 days in jail, bangle-seller Taslim Ali, who was allegedly attacked for concealing his identity while hawking his goods in Indore, received bail from the Madhya Pradesh High Court in a sexual harassment case on Tuesday, 7 December.
Ali had been arrested on the charge of sexually harassing a teenage girl in August this year, following the incident of his assault.
"The high court's bail order has once again proved that the Constitution is supreme in the country. This is a victory of the Constitution," the bangle-seller's lawyer Ehtesham Hashmi was quoted as saying by news agency PTI after the bail order.
Hashmi further observed that the case against Ali was politically motivated, and that the bail had been delayed.
What Had Happened
Taslim Ali was brutally beaten, abused, and allegedly looted by a group of men in Madhya Pradhesh's Indore in August. A purported video of the incident had gone viral on social media.
In the video, a group of men can be seen beating up the 25-year-old Muslim bangle-seller over his religion, threatening him to never sell bangles in a Hindu area again.
A case was registered by the police based on the complaint of the assaulted man, wherein 14 were accused.
Ali was arrested the day after the incident allegedly took place, on the charges of sexual harassment. The action by the police came on a complaint by the minor daughter of one of the accused, who are locals of Banganga.
(With inputs from PTI)
