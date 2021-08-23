Indore Bangle Seller Thrashed by Mob Arrested Under POCSO for 'Molesting Minor'

People also protested and reached Indore's Central Police Station, demanding a case to be registered against the accused. However, by then the complainant had reached the Banganga police station, after which the police registered a case.

The FIR reads, "Around 2.30 pm five to six people came, asked my name and when I told my name, they started beating me. I had Rs 10,000 in cash which they snatched, they also snatched my mobile, my Aadhar card and other documents, and also robbed me of bangles worth about Rs 25,000. He repeatedly hurled (communal) abuses at me. They also strangulated me while beating me, and threw stones at me."