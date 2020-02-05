Indo-US Trade Deal Likely During Donald Trump’s 2-Day India Visit
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump.&nbsp;
PM Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump. (Photo: PTI)

Indo-US Trade Deal Likely During Donald Trump’s 2-Day India Visit

PTI
India

India and the US are set to seal a trade deal during President Donald Trump's planned visit to India in the last week of this month, multiple sources said.

Trade officials of India and the US are giving final touches to the deal expected to cover specific sectors, they said.

Trump is set to visit India on a two-day trip between 23 and 26 February and both sides are in the process of fine-tuning his schedule, sources said.

Also Read : Trump Impeachment Trial Heads to Historic End in Frenetic Week

Loading...

The main segment of the visit will take place in the national capital, though an option of having a short visit by Trump to another city is being explored.

The cities being considered include Agra and Ahmedabad.

A high-level logistics team from Washington handling Trump’s foreign trips visited India last week as part of preparations for his maiden tour of India as the US president.

"The trade deal and a pact on further enhancing defence cooperation are likely to be sealed during the visit by the US president," said a source.

India Pushes US for Greater Market Access

India is seeking exemption from high duties imposed by the US on certain steel and aluminium products as well as resumption of benefits on tariff on certain products under their Generalised System of Preferences (GSP).

India is also pressing the US to facilitate greater market access for its products in the US in sectors such as agriculture, automobile, auto components and engineering.

Also Read : Speaker Nancy Pelosi Rips Apart Trump’s Speech on the Podium

On the other hand the US wants greater market access for its farm and manufacturing products, dairy items and medical devices in India.

In 2018-19, India's exports to the US stood at $52.4 billion, while imports were $35.5 billion. Trade deficit dipped from $21.3 billion in 2017-18 to $16.9 billion in 2018-19.

India received FDI worth $3.13 billion from the US in 2018-19, higher than $2 billion in 2017-18.

India had invited Trump to grace the Republic Day parade as the chief guest last year but the US President could not come due to scheduling issues.

During his visit to the US in September last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded Trump of his invitation to him to visit India along with his family

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during their visit to Washington last month conveyed to the US side that India was waiting to host Trump. Trump will seek re-election in presidential polls scheduled to take place in November.

Also Read : Digital Threats Multiply Ahead of 2020 US Elections

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)

Follow our India section for more stories.

    Loading...