COVID-19 Impact: IndiGo to Cut 10% Staff, Says CEO Ronojoy Dutta

IndiGo will lay off 10 percent of its workforce, CEO Ronojoy Dutta announced on Monday, 20 July, as the COVID-19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdowns have left the aviation sector crippled.

"From where things stand, currently, it is impossible for our company to fly through this economic storm without making some sacrifices, in order to sustain our business operations... Therefore, after carefully assessing and reviewing all possible scenarios, it is clear that we will need to bid a painful adieu to 10 percent of our workforce. It is for the first time in the history of IndiGo that we have undertaken such a painful measure," Dutta was quoted as saying in a statement, adding that the aviation industry is one of the hardest-hit sectors due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The move is expected to affect more than 2,500 employees. The airline had as many as 23,531 employees, as of March 2019.