COVID-19: IndiGo Offers Cancelled Ticket Amount as Credit

IndiGo CEO Ronojoy Dutta said on Tuesday, 24 March, that the airline would not be charging any fee for cancelling tickets that are up to 30 April, and it would store the ticket price as credit on that PNR, which can be used for alternative booking up to 30 September.

Moreover, he stated that those passengers who are booked to travel till 30 September, can change their itinerary at zero change fee, for travel up till 30 September. The fare difference would have to be paid by the passenger during the time of alternative booking.

The CEO stated in a press statement, "There are many customers who may wish to make changes to their flight schedules but are unable to get through to our customer relations team because we are swamped with an unprecedented surge in incoming calls and emails."