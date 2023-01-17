Indigo Flight Passengers Accuse BJP MP Tejasvi Surya of Unlocking Emergency Exit

At a time when news about Indian air travellers is making headlines, another incident has come to the fore. This time, however, it involves the emergency door of a plane and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya.

What happened? As per the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), on 10 December, a passenger opened the emergency door of a grounded plane, creating a scare among passengers in IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339 from Chennai to Tiruchirappalli.

Adding that the flight took off after pressurisation checks soon after, the DGCA has ordered a probe into the matter, news agency ANI reported.

What has IndiGo said? In a statement to the press on 17 January, IndiGo said: