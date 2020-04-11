‘Heartbreaking Moment’: IndiGo Employee Dies of COVID-19 Infection

Budget carrier IndiGo on Saturday, 11 April, said one of its staff passed away due to coronavirus infection in Chennai.

While the airline did not provide details, a source told PTI that the employee was an aircraft maintenance engineer and he passed away on Friday.

The engineer was in his mid-50s and had been working with the carrier since 2006. He was posted in Chennai, the source said.

"We are extremely sorry and saddened by the demise of one of our beloved employees in Chennai due to infection of COVID-19 virus," an airline spokesperson told PTI on Saturday.