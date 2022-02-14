India's January Wholesale Price Inflation Sequentially Eases to 12.96%

"The high rate of inflation in January, 2022 is primarily due to rise in prices of mineral oils, crude petroleum and natural gas, basic metals, chemicals and chemical products, food articles etc as compared the corresponding month of the previous year," the Ministry said in its review of 'Index Numbers of Wholesale Price in India' for January.



"The month over month change in WPI index for the month of January, 2022 stood at 0.35 percent as compared to December 2021."