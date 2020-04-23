India’s GDP Growth Likely to Range up to 1.5 Percent in FY21: CII

In the optimistic scenario, which envisages a faster pick-up post the lockdown period, the GDP is forecast to register a growth of 1.5 per cent in the best case.

In case of a more prolonged outbreak, where the restrictions in existing hot-spot regions get extended, while new regions are identified as hot-spots' leading to intermittent stop and start in economic activity, GDP is likely to decline by -0.9 per cent.

The urgent fiscal interventions, as suggested by CII should include cash transfers amounting to Rs 2 lakh crore to JAM account holders, in addition to the Rs 1.7 lakh stimulus already announced. CII has also suggested additional working capital limits to be provided by banks, equivalent to April-June wage bill of the borrowers, backed by a government guarantee, at 4-5 per cent interest.