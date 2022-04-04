India's Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Kwatra Named Next Foreign Secretary

The Centre has appointed Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vinay Mohan Kwatra as the next Foreign Secretary, and he will take over the post from incumbent Harsh Vardhan Shringla, who retires from service on 30 April.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Kwatra to the post.

Kwatra, with an experience of nearly 32 years in a range of assignments, has been serving as the Indian Ambassador in Nepal since March 2020.