India’s 2018 Tiger Census Makes it To Guinness World Records

The site further stated that apart from unprecedented trap usage, extensive foot surveys covering 522,996 km of trails and sampling 317,958 habitat plots for vegetation and prey dung was conducted. It estimated that the total area of forest studied was 381,200 km2 and the review of data equated to around 620,795 labour-days.

The survey reportedly concluded that India’s tiger population had increased by about one-third, that is from 2,226 in 2014 to 2,927 in 2018.

“Ground surveys and camera traps recorded tiger presence in 88,985 km2 (34,357 sq mi) of forests across 20 Indian states in 2018–19. The “lion’s share” of the tigers were found in the states of Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka and Uttarakhand: together, these three Indian states were home to 1,492 tigers,” the Guinness World Record team stated.