Indian Woman, Her 2 Kids Found Murdered at Their Home in Ireland

The brutal murders of a 37-year-old woman from Karnataka’s Mysuru and her two children have shocked a small suburb in South Dublin.

37-year-old Seema Banu Syed, her 11-year-old daughter Asfira Riza and 6-year-old son Faizan Syed were on Friday, 30 October, found strangled to death at their house in Llywellen Court, Ballinteer suburb of Ireland. According to the local police, the three are believed to have been killed around five days before their bodies were found.

Local reports said the family had moved to Ireland less than a year ago. Seema’s husband Sameer Syed was allegedly out of town and had been apprised of the incident, media reports said. The Syeds, who originally hail from Mysuru in Karnataka, had moved from Dubai to Ireland in February this year, after Sameer got a job there.