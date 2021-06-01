IUML Moves SC Over Govt Opening Citizenship to Non-Muslim Refugees

IUML also asked the Union government to halt any further proceedings on the notification, as the writ against it is pending in the court.

The plea has asked the court to “pass orders directing the Respondent Union to stay any further proceedings pursuant to the said order dated 28.5.2021, issued by the Union of India, Ministry of Home Affairs till such time the present writ is pending before this Hon’ble Court; and pass any other order/s as deem fit and proper to meet the ends of justice”.

Left parties, including the CPI(M), had earlier called the Union government's notification a "backdoor entry of the CAA".

