School Girls From Surat Discover Asteroid Moving Towards Earth

Two school students from Surat have discovered an asteroid that is gradually changing its orbit and moving towards the Earth.

Vaidehi Vekariya Sanjaybhai and Radhika Lakhani Prafulbhai are Class 10 students from PP Savani Chaitanya Vidya Sankul school in Surat. Space India tweeted on 25 July that while participating in a joint project between Space India and NASA that lets students analyse images from NASA’s PAN Star telescope, which is housed at the University of Hawaii, they discovered the new asteroid, which is named HLV2514.