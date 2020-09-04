Indian, Russian Navies Hold Maritime Exercise in Bay of Bengal

The exercise is known as Indra Navy which is into its 11th edition. It is a biennial bilateral maritime exercise between the Indian Navy and the Russian Navy.

"Initiated in 2003, the exercise epitomises the long-term strategic relationship between the two navies," Commander Madhwal said.

While the exercise is being undertaken in the Bay of Bengal, Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is on a visit to Moscow on the invitation of Defence Minister of the Russian Federation, General Sergei Shoigu, to discuss bilateral cooperation and issues of mutual interest and commemoration of the 75th anniversary of the victory in World War II.

This exercise has matured over the years with increase in scope, complexity of operations and level of participation.