Railways to Upgrade IRCTC Website With New Features & Design

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Friday, 25 December, that the national transporter is working to enhance user personalisation and facilitation of the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website along with enhanced features and simple design.

The minister said the IRCTC website remains the first contact point of travelling citizens with the Railways and that the experience must be friendly and convenient.

Earlier in the day, the minister reviewed the upgradation being done on the e-ticketing system. The minister sought that the e-ticketing website should provide holistic convenience to the passengers for their train journey.

“Under the new 'Digital India', more and more people are now moving towards booking tickets online rather than going to the reservation counters and therefore, the IRCTC website needs to double its efforts to constantly upgrade itself,” he said.