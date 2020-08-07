Indian Railways Stops Hiring ‘Khalasis’ to End Colonial-Era System
The practice of appointing bungalow peons reportedly dates back to the colonial-era.
The Indian Railways is putting an end to the practice of appointing telephone attendants-cum-dak khalasis (TADKs) or bungalow peons who are deployed at the residences of senior officials, reported IANS.
According to NDTV, the practice of appointing bungalow peons dates back to the colonial-era.
This is being done in a bid to decrease operational costs.
WHAT DID THE RAILWAY BOARD SAY?
On Thursday, 6 August, the Railway board issued an order barring new appointments of such staff.
According to IANS, the board said:
“Further, all cases approved for such appointments since 1 July may be reviewed and the position conveyed to the board. This may be complied with strictly in all Railway establishments.”
WHAT DID RAILWAYS MINISTRY OFFICIALS SAY?
The Railways Ministry officials reportedly told IANS that officers who are posted in remote areas, or who do field-work during odd hours, are provided TADKs to ensure their family’s security, as well as to run their official errands like attending phone calls or carrying their files. However, they have allegedly been brought down to the status of domestic help, reported IANS.
Further, according to IANS, the officials informed that TADKs join as temporary staff, but eventually, through screening, are included among Group ‘D’ staff.
(With inputs from NDTV and IANS.)
