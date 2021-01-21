Indian Railways Renames Howrah-Kalka Mail as Netaji Express
Central government has also decided to celebrate Netaji’s birth anniversary on 23 January as ‘Parakram Diwas’.
Ahead of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary celebrations, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Howrah-Kalka Mail has been renamed as 'Netaji Express'.
Goyal tweeted: "Netaji's 'prakram' (valour) put India on the express route of freedom and development. I am thrilled to celebrate his birth anniversary with the introduction of 'Netaji Express'."
The order to rename the train was issued on 19 January, when the central government had also decided to celebrate Netaji's birth anniversary on 23 January as 'Parakram Diwas' every year.
Indian Railway also tweeted, “Indian Railways is happy to announce the naming of 12311/12312 Howrah-Kalka Express as “Netaji Express” Netaji’s prakram had put India on the express route of freedom and development (sic).”
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit West Bengal on 23 January on the occasion.
According to sources, the state government is also set to celebrate the occasion garlanding photographs, busts and statues of Bose in every district, followed by cultural events and movie screenings.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.