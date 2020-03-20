Full List of 763 Trains Cancelled by Indian Railways on 20 March

Amid rising cases of Coronavirus in the country, the Indian railways has been forced to cancel several of its trains, due to mass cancellations by worried passengers.

Railways has announced the list of canceled trains on Friday, 20 March 2020. According to their official website, a total of 763 trains have been canceled today.

In the list of total 763 canceled trains, 621 trains have been completely canceled, while 42 trains have been partially canceled.