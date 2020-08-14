Railway Employees Can Now Generate E-Passes for Official Work

The Indian Railways on Thursday, 13 August, released a new e-pass and ticket booking module for all railway employees for a an expedited online pass generation for official travel in the country.

The complete process of the application submission and generation of the pass is mobile friendly. Passes can also be generated through the IRCTC website or the platform ticket counters.

The process of issuance of passes for railway employees has always been manual and no facility existed to book tickets online for railways employees as well. The new plan will be implemented in a phased manner over the coming weeks.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of Railways announced that regular passengers and suburb train services will continue to remain suspended to curb the spread of COVID-19. However, local trains in Mumbai will continue to ply in limited capacity.