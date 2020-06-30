Indian Newspapers, Websites Inaccessible in China as VPNs Blocked

It must be noted that this comes amid the ongoing tensions between India and China after the violent standoff on 15 June in Galwan Valley area in eastern Ladakh, wherein both sides are said to have suffered casualties, with India losing 20 of its soldiers.

On Monday evening, Indian government banned 59 Chinese applications, including TikTok, UC Browser, SHAREit and WeChat and others. They stated that the apps are “prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order.”

According to the government, this move will safeguard the interests of crores of Indian mobile and internet users. “This decision is a targeted move to ensure safety and sovereignty of Indian cyberspace,” said the ministry.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, China’s foreign ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian was quoted by ANI as saying: “China is strongly concerned, verifying the situation. We want to stress that the Chinese government always asks Chinese businesses to abide by international and local laws-regulations.”