Indian Navy Inducts INS Vela, the Fourth Stealth Scorpene-Class Submarine

The Indian Navy on Thursday, 25 November, commissioned a new submarine, built by government-owned Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd or MDL at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai in the presence of Admiral Karambir Singh, Chief of the Naval Staff.

Called the INS Vela, this is the fourth Scorpene class submarine in the series of six submarines under Project 75, built by MDL in collaboration with Naval Group of France, reported NDTV.