Mumbai: Indian Navy Helicopter Makes Emergency Landing Off Coast, Crew Rescued

An Indian Navy helicopter, on a routine sortie off Mumbai, met with an accident close to the coast and had to make an emergency landing on Thursday, 8 March, news agency ANI reported. Immediate search and rescue ensured the safe recovery of all three crew members.

"Indian Navy ALH on a routine sortie off Mumbai ditched close to the coast. Immediate Search and Rescue ensured safe recovery of crew of three by naval patrol craft," Navy said on its official Twitter handle.

An inquiry has been ordered into the incident.

(This is a breaking news story and it will be updated with more details soon)