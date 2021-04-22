Indian Islamic Scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan Dies of COVID-19

96-year-old Indian Islamic scholar and activist Maulana Wahiduddin Khan passed away in New Delhi after contracting COVID-19, his family members announced on Wednesday, 21 April.

Zafarul Islam, Khan’s eldest son wrote on Twitter, “The great Islamic scholar Maulana Wahiduddin Khan breathed his last, late this evening. Doctors failed to revive his sinking heart. Pray for his maghfirat [penitence] and high station in Paradise. Amin.”

Khan was admitted to a hospital in New Delhi after testing positive for the virus.

A Padma Vibhushan awardee, he authored over 200 books, and was honoured with several awards in his lifetime. Khan was also internationally recognised for his contributions to world peace.

In 2009, US’s Georgetown University’s list of ‘500 Most Influential Muslims of 2009’ named him, “Islam’s spiritual ambassador to the world”.