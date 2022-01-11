Indian Govt To Own Nearly 36% Of Vodafone Idea After Conversion of Dues

Chief Operating Officer of Mumbai-based financial services firm JST Investments, Aditya Kondawar, was quoted as saying by MoneyControl, "Vodafone Idea is a heavily indebted company. Only the AGR and spectrum dues have been converted to equity. The competition in the telecom space has heated up and Vodafone Idea has a heavy chunk of subscribers. It had 43.5 crore subscribers as of Q1FY19 which has reduced to 25.3 crore by Q2FY22. The challenge is uphill for Vodafone as it has to pay interest on its heavy debt and do CAPEX for the latest spectrum as well. Only the promoter has changed, the challenges for the company haven't."

The company’s total debt stood at Rs 1.80 trillion as of March 2021.

Vodafone’s financial health had taken a hit after Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd triggered a price war in 2016, quickly becoming the top player.