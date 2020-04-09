Govt Likely to Announce Stimulus Package of Over Rs 1 L Cr: Report
The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday, 9 April.
The new package should focus on interest rate subventions to medium businesses, SoPs for the troubled realty sector and also state-run banks' recapitalisation, Bank of America Securities said.
Last month, the government had announced a package focusing on the individuals and the weaker sections to help overcome the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was termed as not aggressive enough.
Economists at the state-run SBI have said that much of the earlier stimulus package was already announced for in the budget and only Rs 70,000 crore is fresh.
In support of the expectation, they said worries over fiscal deficit and inflation are overdone, adding that so far the Narendra Modi government has shown prudence on this side.
In the current scenario, the choice is between a fiscal stimulus to support recovery and a higher fiscal deficit on falling growth, the brokerage made it clear.
It also suggested a recapitalisation of up to 0.75 percent of the GDP for bank recapitalisation as the rise in bad assets will erode capital levels.
The brokerage said it expects the RBI to cut interest rates by 0.25 percent in June and October to push growth, on top of the already announced 0.75 percent cut last month. On growth, the brokerage said it expects the GDP to fall by 2.5 percent in the June quarter.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)