Govt Likely to Announce Stimulus Package of Over Rs 1 L Cr: Report

The Centre may soon announce another fiscal package which should be almost similar to the Rs 1.75 lakh crore stimulus announced last month, a report said on Thursday, 9 April.

The new package should focus on interest rate subventions to medium businesses, SoPs for the troubled realty sector and also state-run banks' recapitalisation, Bank of America Securities said.

Last month, the government had announced a package focusing on the individuals and the weaker sections to help overcome the setbacks of the COVID-19 pandemic, which was termed as not aggressive enough.