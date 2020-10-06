Govt Approves Induction of Nuclear-Capable ‘Shaurya’ Missile

The Indian government has approved the induction and deployment of ‘Shaurya’ which is a surface-to-surface strategic missile with a 700-kilometre range. The missile is the land version of the submarine-launched BA-05 missile that been developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The land version of the missile was recently tested from a defence facility off the Odisha coast and also possesses the capability to carry a nuclear warhead.

Shaurya is about 10 metres long with a diameter of 0.74 metres and weighs 160 kilograms.

The induction comes at a time when there is a lot of cross-border tension between India and China.