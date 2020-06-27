Despite PM Modi’s claims that that there has been no intrusion by Chinese troops into Indian territory, a statement allegedly by Vikram Misri who is India’s envoy to China, now shows otherwise.Speaking to PTI on 26 June, the Indian envoy asked China to "move back to its side of LAC" in order to support the ongoing efforts to "de-escalate and disengage".“India hopes China will realise its responsibility in de-escalation and disengaging by moving back to its side of LAC”Indian Envoy to PTI The Indian envoy reportedly told PTI that while India has always carried out activities on the Indian side of the border, “China has to stop the practice of transgressing and trying to erect structures on the Indian side of the LAC.”On 19 June, when an all-party meeting was held to discuss the situation at the Indian China border, the Centre had clarified that, “neither is anyone inside our territory nor is any of our posts captured”. The opposition has been questioning the government’s claims.Hope China De-Escalates by Moving to Its Side of LAC: Indian EnvoyConfirming reports of Chinese troops obstructing patrolling by the Indian Army along the border, the Indian ambassador also said that, “China should stop creating obstructions and hindrances in normal patrolling of Indian troops”Stating that maintaining peace and tranquility on the border is absolutely essential for progress in the rest of the bilateral relationship, Misri reportedly stated, that actions taken by Chinese forces on the ground have damaged considerable trust inthe bilateral relationship.These strongly worded statements by the Indian envoy reportedly come a day after China’s envoy to New Delhi, Sun Weidong, claimed that the onus was not on China.‘Govt Can’t Shirk Responsibility’: Sonia on India-China Border RowCurious Case of the Missing QuoteCuriously, the quote by Vikram Misri mentioning that China needs to move back to its side was missing when the envoy put out a series of tweets containing the quotes he had given out in the interview with PTI. Here’s the thread for a series of tweets that he put out.The Telegraph too reported that when PTI released the full interview, it did not contain Misri’s quote about the Chinese “moving back to its side of LAC”. The tweet by PTI had not been withdrawn either.In India-China Conflict, Which Intel Lapses Could We Have Avoided? We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated. The Quint is now available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, Click here to join.