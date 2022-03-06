Ukraine: Indian Embassy Asks Stranded Students To Fill Form Indicating Location
Students are required to fill in their name, phone number, current location, passport number, age, and gender.
The Indian Embassy in Ukraine on Sunday, 6 March, asked stranded Indian students to fill an online form on an urgent basis, providing their location and other details.
The embassy put out a tweet, saying, "All Indian nationals who still remain in Ukraine are requested to fill up the details contained in the attached Google form on an urgent basis. Be safe be strong."
As per the form, students are required to fill in their name, phone number, current location or address, passport number, age, and gender.
The locations given in the form for Indians to choose from include Cherkassy, Chernihiv, Chernivtsi, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Mykolaiv, Odessa, Poltava, Rivne, Sumy, Ternopil, Vinnytsya, Volyn, Zakarpattya, Zaporozhzhya, Zhytomyr, Ivano-Frankivsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Khmelnytsky, Kirovograd, Kyiv, Luhansk, and Lviv.
'Reach City Centre Between 10 am to 12 pm': Indian Embassy in Hungary
The Indian Embassy in Hungary also tweeted a circular, asking stranded Indian students to reach the city centre in Budapest between 10 am to 12 pm.
"Embassy of India begins its last leg of Operation Ganga flights today. All those students staying in their own accommodation (other than arranged by Embassy) are requested to reach @Hungariacitycentre , Rakoczi Ut 90, Budapest between 10 am-12 pm," the circular said.
Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said on Saturday that 63 flights were conducted under Operation Ganga, bringing 13,300 Indians back from war-torn Ukraine and neighbouring countries.
He, however, added, that the city of Sumy in Eastern Ukraine – which has seen unabated violence – was a major concern, and that the Indian government's priority now was the evacuation of 700 Indian students from there.
(With inputs from PTI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.