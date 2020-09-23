Indian Economy to Contract by 5.9% in 2020 Due to COVID: UN Report

The United Nations (UN), in a report, has said that the Indian economy is likely to contract by 5.9% in 2020, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, even though India’s growth will rebound in 2021, the contraction is expected to cause permanent income loss, reported PTI, citing the UN report.

The Trade and Development Report 2020, released by UN Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), also pointed out that as the pandemic remains unchecked, the world economy experiences a “deep recession” and is expected to contract by an “estimated 4.3%” in 2020. This will cause a shortage of $6 trillion from what the economists had predicted before the spread of COVID-19 infection.