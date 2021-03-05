Indian Dies in Nepal Police Firing After Confrontation, 1 Missing

An Indian citizen died after firing by the Nepal Police on Thursday, 4 March, when he had gone to the neighbouring country along with two others, the police said.

According to Pilibhit Superintendent of Police Jai Prakash, they got information through the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) that three Indian citizens went to Nepal and had a confrontation with the police there on some issue.

"One person has died from Nepal police's bullet. One person has come to this side (of the border) and the whereabouts of the third person are unknown. We are trying to question the person who has come here... For now, the situation on the border is peaceful and there is no law and order problem. The force is on alert. And we are constantly in touch with the Nepal police and the SSB," the police official said in a video statement posted on Twitter.