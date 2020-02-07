Indian Crew, Passengers Quarantined on Cruise Ship off Japan
Several Indian crew members and passengers on board a cruise ship have been quarantined off Japan in the wake of coronavirus outbreak, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Friday, 7 February.
"Many Indian crew and some Indian passengers are on board the cruise ship Diamond Princess quarantined off Japan due to Coronavirus. None have tested positive, as per the latest information provided by our Embassy (in Tokyo). We are closely following the developments," Jaishankar said in a tweet.
The death toll in China's novel coronavirus outbreak has gone up to 637 with 73 new mortalities reported, mostly from the worst-affected Hubei province. The total number of confirmed cases has crossed 31,000 in China.
