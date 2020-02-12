2 Indian Workers on Japanese Cruise Test Positive for Coronavirus
Two Indian crew members on board a cruise ship off the Japanese coast have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Indian Embassy in Japan said on Wednesday, 12 February.
Cruise ship Diamond Princess, with 3,711 people on board, arrived at the Japanese coast early last week and was quarantined after a passenger who de-boarded last month in Hong Kong was found to be the carrier of the novel virus on the ship.
"Due to the suspicion of novel coronavirus (nCoV) infection, the ship has been quarantined by the Japanese authorities till 19 February 2020," the embassy said in a statement.
All the infected people have been taken to hospitals for adequate treatment, including further quarantine, in accordance with the Japanese health protocol, it said.