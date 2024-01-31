Indian Coast Guard Day 2024: Date, Theme, History, Significance & Other Details

The Indian Coast Guard Day or ICG Day is celebrated on 1 February every year. It is important to commemorate the contributions made by the Indian Coast Guard to the nation's maritime security. We need to raise awareness about the importance of the Coast Guard in safeguarding the country's coastal waters.

The ICG Day is marked with a grand celebration of the Coast Guard's achievements. The day is marked by a variety of activities and events, including a parade, sporting events, cultural performances, and community service projects. The Coast Guard exhibits a commitment to protecting the country's maritime interests and promoting national security.