Army Suggests ‘Indigenous Strategy’ for India to Contain COVID-19

The research comes at a time when COVID-19 cases worldwide have shot up to more than 8,00,000 with over 40,000 deaths. In an attempt to curb the spread of the virus in India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown on 24 March.

Pointing towards the lockdown and other recent measures, the research argues India’s counter-pandemic strategy should cater to its economic, technological, social, cultural, demographic and political setting.

Among its key findings is that India’s unique culture, nationalism, strategic autonomy, along with social programmes such as Swachch Bharat, International Day of Yoga, Digital India Programme and Make in India could help contain the impact of COVID-19.