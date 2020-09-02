Army JCO Killed in Ceasefire Violation by Pak in J&K’s Rajouri
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) was killed amid ceasefire violations along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir.
A Junior Commissioned Officer (JCO) of the Indian Army was killed on Wednesday, 2 September, amid ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.
Lt Col Devender Anand, PRO (Defence) Jammu, confirmed the killing of the JCO, reported Tribune India.
The deceased soldier was identified as Naib Subedar Rajwinder Singh from Goindwal Sahib in Amritsar’s Khadur Sahib Tehsil in Punjab.
The officer was posted at a forward location in Keri sector and had suffered fatal injuries. Pakistan had reportedly resorted to firing and shelling from across the LoC and the army had retaliated strongly, ANI reported.
This is the ninth time soldiers are being killed in shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri in Pakistan during the last three months, reported ANI.
Reports suggest that Pakistan has violated the ceasefire over 3,000 times along the borders in Jammu and Kashmir this year so far.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.