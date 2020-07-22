Indian Army Gets DRDO’s ‘Bharat’ Drone for Surveillance Along LAC

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has reportedly provided an indigenously developed drone ‘Bharat’ to the Indian Army for its surveillance activities along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh amid India-China tensions.

The ‘Bharat series of drones was reportedly manufactured at a Chandigarh lab of the DRDO, and can be listed as among the “world's most agile and lightest surveillance drone”.

Sources in the DRDO reportedly said that the drone was capable of working autonomously at any location with “great accuracy”.

“The unibody biomimetic design with advance release technology is a lethal combination for surveillance missions,” ANI reported them as saying.

Capable of working in conditions like extreme cold, the drone is reportedly being enhanced to survive even harsher weather. It is fitted with artificial intelligence that “helps it to detect friends and enemies and take action accordingly”.

The drone reportedly provides real-time video transmission throughout the mission and also boasts of advanced night vision capabilities capable of detecting people reportedly even within deep forests and built in such a way that it is undetectable by radar.

(With inputs from ANI)