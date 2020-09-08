Indian Army Crossed LAC, Its Troops Fired Warning Shots: China
Chinese border troops were “forced” to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation, a PLA spokesperson said.
The Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and its troops fired warning shots to PLA (People's Liberation Army) border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, China claimed on Monday, 7 September, in a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the LAC in Ladakh.
The Indian army "illegally" crossed the LAC in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso on Monday, a PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson was cited as saying by China's Global Times paper.
Chinese border troops were “forced” to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after Indian troops “outrageously” fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, the PLA spokesperson reportedly added.
WHAT HAPPENED EARLIER?
This comes days after India said that the Chinese had “engaged in provocative military maneuvers in the late night of 29 and on 30 August in an attempt to change the status quo in the South Bank area of Pangong Lake.” The Ministry of External Affairs had said the Indian side had responded to these attempts by taking “appropriate defensive measures along the LAC in order to safeguard our interests and defend the territorial integrity.”
“Due to the timely defensive action, the Indian side was able to prevent these attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo,” a statement by MEA had said.
Later, the Chinese side had engaged in “provocative action” yet again on 31 August while ground commanders of the two sides were in discussions to de-escalate the situation, the foreign ministry had pointed out.
Tensions between India and China along the LAC in Eastern Ladakh have been high ever since May, reaching a flashpoint in June, when 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives in the Galwan Valley clashes.
