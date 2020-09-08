Indian Army Crossed LAC, Its Troops Fired Warning Shots: China

The Indian Army crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and its troops fired warning shots to PLA (People's Liberation Army) border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, China claimed on Monday, 7 September, in a fresh sign of escalating tensions between the two neighbouring countries along the LAC in Ladakh.

The Indian army "illegally" crossed the LAC in Shenpao mountain near the south bank of Pangong Tso on Monday, a PLA Western Theatre Command spokesperson was cited as saying by China's Global Times paper.

Chinese border troops were “forced” to take countermeasures to stabilise the situation after Indian troops “outrageously” fired warning shots to PLA border patrol soldiers who were about to negotiate, the PLA spokesperson reportedly added.