Indian Army to Hold 4-Day Commanders’ Conference From Today

The conference will be attended by senior officers of the army including the vice chief of army staff, all commanders, principal staff officers (PSOs) of the army headquarters and other senior officers.

"The first day will be spent deliberating on matters related to Human Resource Management," a source said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will address the conference on 27 October but prior to that the conference will be addressed by the Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and all the three Service Chiefs.