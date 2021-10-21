IAF's Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Pilot Injured

An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday, 21 October. While the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, he was left injured, Bhind SP Manoj Kumar Singh said, according to news agency ANI.

In a statement, the IAF said that the aircraft "experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning" and added that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.