IAF's Mirage 2000 Aircraft Crashes in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind, Pilot Injured
The IAF said that the aircraft "experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie" on Thursday morning.
An Indian Air Force Mirage 2000 aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Thursday, 21 October. While the pilot of the aircraft ejected safely, he was left injured, Bhind SP Manoj Kumar Singh said, according to news agency ANI.
In a statement, the IAF said that the aircraft "experienced a technical malfunction during a training sortie in the central sector this morning" and added that an inquiry has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the accident.
According to NDTV, the debris from the aircraft scattered in a field in Mankabad, 6 km from Bhind.
Policemen have formed a cordon around the site of the accident.
(With inputs from ANI and NDTV.)
