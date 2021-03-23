India Abstains From Voting on UN Resolution Against Sri Lanka

"We have always believed that these two goals are mutually supportive and Sri Lanka's progress is best assured by simultaneously addressing both objectives," the statement said.

The statement added that it “supports the call by the international community for the Government of Sri Lanka to fulfil its commitments on the devolution of political authority, including through the early holding of elections for Provincial Councils and to ensure that all Provincial Councils are able to operate effectively, in accordance with the 13th amendment to the Sri Lankan Constitution.”

India has been pressing Sri Lanka to implement the 13th amendment, which provides for devolution of power to the Tamil community and was introduced after the Indo-Sri Lankan agreement of 1987.