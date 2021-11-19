India Men's Basketball Team Win SABA Championship For Sixth Time

The Indian men's basketball team won the South Asian Basketball Association (SABA) Championship 2021 after defeating hosts Bangladesh 106-41, here on Friday conducted at the Shaheed Suhrawardy Indoor Stadium in Dhaka.

This was India's sixth SABA title in as many appearances having also won the competition in 2002, 2014, 2015, 2016, and 2017.

Against Bangladesh, the Vishesh Bhriguvanshi-led India were on the front foot early in the match and led the opening quarter 33-11. Continuing their scoring rate in the second and third quarters, adding 54 points while Bangladesh managed just 21.

At the final whistle, India were up by 65 points, ending 106-41 to win the title.