India-US Partnership to Fight COVID-19: PM After Talks With Trump
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said he and US President Donald Trump have agreed to “deploy full strength of the India-US partnership” to fight the novel coronavirus pandemic. Modi tweeted on Saturday, 4 April, that he had had an extensive telephonic conversation with Trump to discuss the situation arising out of the pandemic.
“We had a good discussion, and agreed to deploy the full strength of the India-US partnership to fight COVID-19,” Modi tweeted.
The discussion comes at a time when both countries are in the grip of the COVID-19 pandemic. The US has so far confirmed 278,458 cases of COVID-19 and more than 7,100 deaths. India has 3,072 coronavirus cases and has reported 75 deaths.
(With inputs from PTI)
