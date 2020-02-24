India, US Committed to Fight Radical Islamic Terrorism: Prez Trump

Trump also hailed his strong border controls. “Every nation has the right to control and secure its borders,” he said, adding that both the countries are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology.

The US president, accompanied by his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about India's great tradition of embracing individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony, PTI reported.

On his maiden visit, Trump, who was welcomed by Modi on his arrival, said his country will remain a “loyal” friend of India and called the Prime Minister an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for the country.

He also announced that the two countries will firm up defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday and that the US will become India's premier defence partner.