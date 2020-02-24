India, US Committed to Fight Radical Islamic Terrorism: Prez Trump
Addressing the ‘Namaste Trump’ event at the Motera stadium in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, US President Donald Trump on Monday, 24 February, said India and the US are committed to defend their people from “radical Islamic terrorism.”
Trump also said that the US has managed to destroy the Islamic State under him.
He went on to say that his administration was working with Pakistan to crack down on terrorism, according to ANI.
“My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crackdown on terror organisations and the militants that operate on the Pakistani border...Our relationship with Pakistan is very good one, thanks to these efforts that we are beginning to see signs of big progress in Pakistan.”Donald Trump, US President
Trump also hailed his strong border controls. “Every nation has the right to control and secure its borders,” he said, adding that both the countries are committed to fight terrorists and their ideology.
The US president, accompanied by his wife Melania and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, talked about India's great tradition of embracing individual freedom, rule of law, dignity of every human being and where people worship side-by-side in harmony, PTI reported.
On his maiden visit, Trump, who was welcomed by Modi on his arrival, said his country will remain a “loyal” friend of India and called the Prime Minister an “exceptional leader” who works day and night for the country.
He also announced that the two countries will firm up defence deals worth $3 billion on Tuesday and that the US will become India's premier defence partner.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
