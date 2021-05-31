India To Study Mixing of Vaccines, Covishield Single Dose

The Indian government plans to launch a study on mixing of vaccines, which is reportedly to be completed in the next two months.

According to a report by NDTV, the government is also running a test to check the effectiveness of a single dose of Covishield.

In addition, the Centre plans to launch a new app, linked with Co-WIN, which will allow people to flag their worries, after which a district officer will follow up on the cases.

The data recorded from the app will be examined by the Centre, which will make it easier to report adverse events after vaccination.

This development has come after at least 20 people accidentally injected two different vaccines. Following which, the Centre rules out any cause for concern.