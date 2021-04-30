India to Import 4.5 Lakh Vials of Remdesivir From Egypt, US: Govt

The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers stated that HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Government of India-owned company has ordered 4,50,000 vials of Remdesivir from US pharma firm Gilead Sciences and Egyptian Pharma Company Eva Pharma.

“It is expected that Gilead Sciences will dispatch 75,000 to 1,00,00 vials in the next one or two days. Further one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied before or by 15 May. EVA pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July,” the press release read.