India to Import 4.5 Lakh Vials of Remdesivir From Egypt, US: Govt

The official notice also said that the first consignment of 75,000 vials will reach India on Friday.
Centre has started importing vials of Remdesivir from other countries to ease the shortage of the vital COVID-19 antiviral drug in the country, a government press release said on Friday, 30 April.
The Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers stated that HLL Lifecare Ltd, a Government of India-owned company has ordered 4,50,000 vials of Remdesivir from US pharma firm Gilead Sciences and Egyptian Pharma Company Eva Pharma.
“It is expected that Gilead Sciences will dispatch 75,000 to 1,00,00 vials in the next one or two days. Further one hundred thousand quantities will also be supplied before or by 15 May. EVA pharma will supply approximately 10,000 vials initially followed by 50,000 vials every 15 days or till July,” the press release read.
13.73 lakh vials have been supplied across the country by the drug companies in the last seven days, from 21 to 28 April, and the daily supply has gone up from 67,900 vials to 2.09 lakh vials, the ministry said.
As per the ministry, the government has ramped up the production capacity of Remdesivir in the country as the nation witnesses a drug and oxygen shortage amid the ongoing health crisis.
In an effort to tackle the shortage and enhance availability, the government also prohibited the export of Remdesivir.
