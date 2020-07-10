View Fullscreen
People travel on a crowded boat to cross the Ganga river in Patna, Bihar, on Monday, 6 July.
(Photo: PTI)
In Pics: India This Week
From encounter of Vikas Dubey to opening of centrally-protected monuments , here’s a snapshot of India this week.
